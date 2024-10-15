AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 16492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

AnalytixInsight Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

