AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.03. Approximately 48,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 324,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

The firm has a market cap of $914.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $595,440.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $595,440.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 273,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at $284,517,354. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $945,436. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 74.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 75,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 38.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

