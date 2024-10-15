APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $25.69. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. APA shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 867,606 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on APA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APA Stock Down 5.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 406,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in APA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 308,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 151,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of APA by 357.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

