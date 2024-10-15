Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 845,223 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 34.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $716.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.96. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

