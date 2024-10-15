AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Raised to $185.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday.

ATR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,612. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $120.36 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $277,594.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,616.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $277,594.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,616.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 446.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AptarGroup by 4,983.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

