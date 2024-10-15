Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.88 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.49). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 127.29% and a negative return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

