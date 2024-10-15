Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Downgraded to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Arcadium Lithium from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of ALTM opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. Arcadium Lithium has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

