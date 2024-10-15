Ark (ARK) Trading 7.8% Higher This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $92.22 million and $46.75 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000746 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001314 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001037 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,086,216 coins and its circulating supply is 184,085,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

