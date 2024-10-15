Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 11,131 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,093,964. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

