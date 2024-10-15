Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,368. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

