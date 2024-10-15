Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 157 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 508,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,025,000 after purchasing an additional 62,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $7,708,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,515,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.03. 41,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,462. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $90.26.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7811 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

