Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 2,218 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Toast accounts for 1.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $5,078,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TOST traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,179. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,964.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,964.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 930,562 shares of company stock worth $24,371,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TOST. Wedbush raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Toast

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.