Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Arko Stock Performance

ARKOW opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Arko has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Get Arko alerts:

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.