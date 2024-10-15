Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.