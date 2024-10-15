Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 3,580 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 198.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,067.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 353,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 336,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 963.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,202.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

