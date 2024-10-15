Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 110.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after buying an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,084,000 after purchasing an additional 283,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,423,000 after buying an additional 203,882 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $72,455,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.55.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $286.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.92 and its 200 day moving average is $298.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.