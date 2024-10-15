Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 766 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,117,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,117 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.