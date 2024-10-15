Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after buying an additional 156,201 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

