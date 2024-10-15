Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 931 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $4,029,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 133.08%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.