Art de Finance (ADF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,194.44

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $338,269.59 and $23,194.44 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance’s genesis date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00033504 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,607.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

