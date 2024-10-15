Ashtead Group’s (AHT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($91.41) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AHT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($80.31) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,537.86 ($72.31).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of AHT traded up GBX 62 ($0.81) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5,794 ($75.66). 2,103,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,186.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,437 ($57.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,180 ($80.70). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,409.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,513.80.

In related news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($71.56), for a total value of £219,200 ($286,236.62). Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.