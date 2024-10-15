ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in ASML by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $3,039,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $872.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $573.86 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $846.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $923.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

