Aspect Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Aspect Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,022,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 149,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.63. 24,796,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,466,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

