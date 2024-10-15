Aspect Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,139,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,680,000 after purchasing an additional 472,635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 466,165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,493,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,341,000 after purchasing an additional 292,654 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 206,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 115,367 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,520,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

IXUS traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.84. 449,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,828. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

