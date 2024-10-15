Aspect Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 1.3% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aspect Partners LLC owned 0.07% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 797,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 746,178 shares during the last quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,263,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 289,465 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 328,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 176,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 801.0% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 191,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 170,627 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. 2,656,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,593. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

