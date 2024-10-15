Aspect Partners LLC Invests $146,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

DFSD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. 346,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,319. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

