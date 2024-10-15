Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Down 22.9% in September

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,251,387.54. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,421,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

