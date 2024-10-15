Astar (ASTR) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Astar has a market cap of $452.80 million and approximately $26.18 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Astar has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Astar alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.06 or 0.00250415 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,239,239,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,361,505,720 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.