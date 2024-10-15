Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in September

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,987,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 9,624,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.19.
About Athabasca Oil
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Athabasca Oil
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks Investors Don’t Want to Miss Ahead of Earnings
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top 3 Cryptocurrency Stocks Poised for Major Gains
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Plug Power Approaches All-Time Lows: A Buying Signal?
Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.