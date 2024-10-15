Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in September

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,987,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 9,624,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.