Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:AESI opened at $20.40 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $173,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 951,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,175.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $173,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 951,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,175.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $524,117. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 47,882 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $8,728,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 9.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 545,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 45,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

