AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 152,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of AUDC opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 838,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

