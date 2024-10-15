Audius Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $160.34 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00258404 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,267,770,564 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.