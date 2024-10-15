AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $181.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AutoNation

AutoNation Price Performance

AN traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $169.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,525. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $197.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.43 and a 200-day moving average of $167.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,492,393.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,256 shares of company stock valued at $17,641,954 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 90.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 79.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.