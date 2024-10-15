AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 35.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,326,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $2,816,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,175.75.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,160.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,131.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,006.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $46.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

