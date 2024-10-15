Avalanche Market Capitalization Hits $11.55 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.55 billion and $356.63 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $28.40 or 0.00043452 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,617,614 coins and its circulating supply is 406,614,514 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

