Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC reduced its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 163.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

