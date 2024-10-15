Axie Infinity Price Up 3.7% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00007356 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $733.06 million and $27.90 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00014034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,502.12 or 1.00096994 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000962 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00059126 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,283,266 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,276,848.11810914 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.8485358 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 482 active market(s) with $27,434,607.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.