AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,901 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.19% of AXIS Capital worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 8,717.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,811 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 30.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,928,000 after purchasing an additional 545,546 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $17,065,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,644.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 226,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,538,000 after purchasing an additional 213,559 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $82.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

