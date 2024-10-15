Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Head-To-Head Review

Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage NOLA Bancorp and Banc of California”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage NOLA Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Banc of California $429.87 million 5.41 -$1.90 billion ($3.33) -4.44

Heritage NOLA Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banc of California.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Heritage NOLA Bancorp and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage NOLA Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Banc of California -21.99% 2.12% 0.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage NOLA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banc of California 0 5 5 0 2.50

Banc of California has a consensus target price of $16.45, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Heritage NOLA Bancorp.

Summary

Banc of California beats Heritage NOLA Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services in Louisiana. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family real estate; multi-family real estate; commercial real estate; construction and land; commercial and consumer; home equity lines of credit; and business loans, as well as refinancing and cash secured line services. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; merchant services; ATM services; and online and mobile banking services. Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, construction, refinancing, renovation, and on-going operation of commercial real estate properties; commercial real estate mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, and real estate construction and land loans; commercial loans and leases, such as equipment finance, other asset-based, venture capital, secured business, warehouse, and other lending services; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising personal, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company offers international banking, multi-state deposit, and asset and investment management services, as well as cash and treasury management services; and online, mobile, remote deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves small and middle-market businesses, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

