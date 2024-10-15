Bank of America Increases Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $32.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,892,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,669. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,325 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,473.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,473.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,129. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 537.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

