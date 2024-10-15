Barclays Raises LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $38.00

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 25.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LB. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of LandBridge from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LandBridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

LandBridge Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LandBridge

Shares of LandBridge stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 226,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,657. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59. LandBridge has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $56.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LandBridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in LandBridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge in the second quarter worth approximately $1,158,000.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

