BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). Approximately 22,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 263,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

BATM Advanced Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.19.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

