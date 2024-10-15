Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 12,305.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies comprises 1.0% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,478,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,244,000 after buying an additional 192,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,593,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 827,523 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $119.39. 443,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.91 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

