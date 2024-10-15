BDF Gestion Takes $1.25 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BDF Gestion bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,269 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,515,000 after buying an additional 111,786 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on First Solar from $343.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

