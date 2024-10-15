Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 22600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Bell Copper Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.
Bell Copper Company Profile
Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy porphyry copper-molybdenum project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bell Copper
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Bell Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.