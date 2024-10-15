Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,574,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,088,702. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

