Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 70,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.83 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.