Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,642 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

JAZZ opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $137.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

