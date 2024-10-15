Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Up 25.9% in September

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BETR traded up 0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 14.18 and a 200 day moving average of 5.27. Better Home & Finance has a twelve month low of 14.20 and a twelve month high of 45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 EPS for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative return on equity of 225.59% and a negative net margin of 609.77%. The firm had revenue of 32.26 million for the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.