BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

NASDAQ BANFP traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $25.66. 619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

